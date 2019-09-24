York teen used illegal night spotlight, killed two baby deer, SC wildlife cops say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A York County teen is facing several charges after using a light at night to observe and kill two baby deer, South Carolina wildlife officials said.

Samuel Saye Williams, 19, was arrested Tuesday morning by S.C. Department of Natural Resources agents, said PFC. Aukeem Ruff of DNR. Two fawns were found dead by police, Ruff said.

“The fawns were young, about two weeks old,” Ruff said. “They still had spots. When they were found, both had been shot and killed.”

A resident on Long Leaf Road in York called 911 Tuesday morning to report gunshots, Ruff said. York County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found a truck in the road, Ruff said.

York County deputies contacted DNR law enforcement officers after finding Williams coming out of a field where the dead deer were found, Ruff said.

The use of a light to hunt is against South Carolina law, Ruff said.

William is charged with illegal use of a light to hunt, hunting an antlerless deer by an illegal method, hunting from a public road and illegal hunting on another person’s land without consent, according to Ruff and York County jail records.