‘Both fires appear suspicious’: 2 vehicles on same Rock Hill street burned, police say

Two vehicles that burned Tuesday night in Rock Hill in front of the same house are being investigated as possibly being intentionally set, officials said.

A pair of Nissan sedan cars were found burning in the 700 block of Douglas Street around 8 p.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

No one was in either car at the time of the fires and no one was hurt, Chavis said.

A neighbor called 911 to report the fires, then fire and police units responded, Chavis said.

“Both fires appear suspicious,” Chavis said.

Rock Hill Fire Department firefighters put out both fires, said Mark Simmons, fire department deputy chief.

Flames could be seen for blocks down the street, officials said.

Forensic teams from the police department and fire department checked both cars and are investigating the origin of the fires, Simmons said.

The fire marshal and an arson investigator from the Rock Hill Fire Department were called to the scene to investigate, officials said.

“Investigators from our department are looking at both fires to determine how the fires happened,” Simmons said.

