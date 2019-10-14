Former Chester County detention officer arrested for Fentanyl possession, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A former Chester County jail officer fired last month has been arrested for illegal possession of the narcotic drug fentanyl, police said.

Justin Jamar Bates, 23, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Friday, said Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams.

Bates was found to be in possession of fentanyl by Chester police officers and arrested, Williams said. Bates’ case was handled the same as any other drug possession case would be handled, Williams said.

“The allegation is he had something illegal, and he was treated and will be treated the same as anybody else,” Williams said. “He is a former law enforcement officer. For us, the issue is right or wrong, with no in-between.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bates was booked around 2:20 p.m. Friday into the jail where he had worked for two years through late September, jail records show.

The Chester County Sheriff’s office administers the county jail.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey confirmed to The Herald that Bates is a former Chester County Detention Center officer.

Bates was fired from his job at the jail on Sept. 27, Dorsey said. The arrest Friday is not related to Bates being terminated, Dorsey said.

Dorsey declined to release details about why Bates was fired.

Bates had been a detention officer since August 2017 until he was terminated, Dorsey said.

Bates was released from the Chester County jail Saturday on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, according to public online jail records.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control website.

Chester County has had several former officers charged in 2019 by local, state or federal officials.

In July, a Chester County deputy was fired after being charged by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers with DUI after a crash while driving his patrol car.

In May, suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood and two deputies were indicted by federal prosecutors after being accused of excessive force and false arrest of a man in 2018, then lying to the FBI after orchestrating a cover-up of the incident.

In April, a former deputy was charged with taking bribes for nude pictures and having sex with a suspect, according to police and court records.

SHARE COPY LINK

SHARE COPY LINK