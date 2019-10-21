Police find 2 dead dogs chained to tree, 1 caged with no food in Rock Hill 

Police and animal control officials in York County are investigating the deaths of two dogs found chained to a tree.

A third dog was found caged without any food or water, according to a Rock Hill Police report. Officers say they discovered the dogs at a home on Frank Street on Friday after getting a complaint about maltreatment of animals.

Outside the house officers found two dogs dead, the report states.

“The two dogs that were dead were chained up with the chain wrapped all the way around the tree, so the dogs had no movement, without any food or water,” police wrote in the report.

Officers say they found a third dog alive but confined to a cage. Officers described the dog found alive as skittish and underweight. That dog had no food or water, according to the police report.

The owner told police that the dogs would not eat or drink because the dogs had fleas.

In September, York County Council enacted a new county law making tethering of dogs illegal. Use of a chain is prohibited under the new county ordinance.

The new law also defined rules for adequate food and disposal of dead animals.

Rock Hill officers received a search warrant for the property, then animal control took custody of the three animals, police said. Testing is being done on the two dogs that were found dead to determine cause of death, according to police.

The investigation by city police and county officials remains ongoing, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.