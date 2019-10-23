Vandals cause $12K damage at under construction York County courthouse in Rock Hill

Vandals caused $12,000 in damage after destroying six entry doors at an under-construction York County courthouse in Rock Hill, police said.

The destruction of property at the unopened York County Family Court courthouse on West Main Street near Heckle Boulevard was found Tuesday, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

All the entry doors into the building were damaged, police said. Each door costs about $2,000, officials said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, said Rock Hill police Lt Michael Chavis.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It is unclear if video surveillance cameras on the outside of the building were operational during the incident.

The courthouse cost about $28 million to build, county officials said. The building is scheduled to open in 2020, said York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton. Hamilton and other officials are inspecting the damage.

The clerk of court in York County has jurisdiction over all courthouses, including the Moss Justice Center in York and York County Courthouse in downtown York.

Renovations of about $38 million are ongoing at the Moss Justice Center. The historic main York County Courthouse in downtown re-opened in 2017 after more than $10 million in renovations.

Check back for updates on this developing story.