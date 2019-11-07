Suspect crashes after 90 mph chase with York deputies, SC troopers

A suspect crashed Wednesday after a chase with York County deputies that reached speeds of 90 mph, officials said.

The pursuit ended around 11:45 a.m. after the suspect wrecked on U.S. 21 south of Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. 21 at Pantry Road south of Rock Hill remains partially blocked as emergency crews and law enforcement work the scene, officials said S.C. Highway Patrol troopers also were involved, Faris said.

The highway patrol Web site lists the incident as a crash with injuries, but no other details have been released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Deputies first saw the suspect near the intersection of Lesslie Highway and Schoolside Drive south of Rock Hill before 11 a.m., Faris said.

Deputies approached the vehicle and the driver fled in a truck, Faris said.

The truck, with deputies in pursuit, headed south on U.S. 21 into Chester County as far as Landsford Canal, Faris said. No officers were hurt, Faris said.

The suspect is in custody, Faris said. The identity and condition of the driver has not been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.