York man led police on SC/NC chase after shooting. He’s heading back to prison

A York County man who had shot someone before leading police on a chase from South Carolina into North Carolina will spend eight years in prison, according to court records.

Robert Lee Beverly, 31, pleaded guilty in criminal court Friday to first degree assault and battery, failure to stop for a blue light, and indecent exposure, said Sharon Ohayon, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Beverly admitted shooting a man at a home outside Clover in April 2018, then fleeing from police into Gaston County, N.C., Ohayon said. Beverly was captured after a manhunt that included dozens of officers from both Carolinas, Ohayon said.

The victim of the shooting was injured but survived.

A charge of attempted murder was dismissed, said Ben Hasty, Beverly’s lawyer.

Beverly also was shot during the incident, Hasty said.

Beverly will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his sentence, Hasty said.

Beverly had been released from prison in 2017, records show. He was out on bond for the indecent exposure arrest at the time of the shooting and chase, records show.