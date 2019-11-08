Crime

Rock Hill man charged with sex assaults against Fort Mill minor girls, police say

Fort Mill, SC

A Rock Hill man has been arrested for sexual assaults against two minor girls in Fort Mill, police said.

Nathan Charles George, 33, was charged late Wednesday with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

George is accused of illegal physical contact with the victims, Zachary said. The victims are ages 11 and 13, Zachary said.

The incidents happened in 2018 at an apartment complex off S.C. 160, police said.

Police were called about the incidents in September 2019, according to a Fort Mill police incident report.

George was arrested by Fort Mill police and Tega Cay Police Department officers in Tega Cay after an investigation, Zachary said.

George was denied bond after his arrest and remains at the York County jail.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  