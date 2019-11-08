Rock Hill man charged with sex assaults against Fort Mill minor girls, police say

A Rock Hill man has been arrested for sexual assaults against two minor girls in Fort Mill, police said.

Nathan Charles George, 33, was charged late Wednesday with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

George is accused of illegal physical contact with the victims, Zachary said. The victims are ages 11 and 13, Zachary said.

The incidents happened in 2018 at an apartment complex off S.C. 160, police said.

Police were called about the incidents in September 2019, according to a Fort Mill police incident report.

George was arrested by Fort Mill police and Tega Cay Police Department officers in Tega Cay after an investigation, Zachary said.

George was denied bond after his arrest and remains at the York County jail.