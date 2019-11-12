Rock Hill man charged with felony DUI after passenger dies in I-77 crash

A Rock Hill man has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death after a passenger in a York County crash has died, troopers said.

Tylik Ondarrius Simril, 21, was arrested late Monday, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The name of the passenger killed in the crash Saturday on Interstate 77 between Rock Hill and Fort Mill has not yet been released by York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway around 10:30 p.m., Miller said. Simril went off the left side of the highway and struck the median, Miller said.

The passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, Miller said.

The passenger was taken to a Charlotte hospital, officials said.

DUI resulting in death carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years in prison under South Carolina law.

Simril is being held at the York County jail.

