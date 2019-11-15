Boy, 10, killed in Lancaster shooting; no arrests as homicide investigation underway

A 10-year-old Lancaster boy died Friday after being shot, police and coroner officials said.

The name of the victim has not been released, said Karla Knight Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

The boy was taken to Medical University of South Carolina hospital by EMS, and died at the medical center, Deese said.

No arrests have been made, and the homicide investigation is ongoing, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a written statement.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at a mobile home park on Coastal Way near Memorial Park Road, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The area is just outside the Lancaster city limits.

Deputies did not release many details of the investigation. Law enforcement officials have not said how many shots were fired, or if a weapon has been found.

“This does not appear to be a random act,” Barfield said.

“Investigators do not know if he was the intended victim of the gunshots,” Barfield said.

Deputies have not said if detectives have any suspects.

Deputies found the boy between two homes where people were trying to assist the victim after the shooting, Barfield said.

The victim lived near the location where he was found, according to deputies.

Deputies have not said if other children were in the area at the time of the killing.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, officials said.

The shooting of a juvenile in Lancaster is the second in 2019. In January, a girl was shot when other juveniles who were unsupervised had a gun, Lancaster Police Department officers said.

In 2017, a Lancaster boy, 2, died when he was was able to get a gun that had been left on a table in a Lancaster home.

Check back for updates on this developing story.