Gunman steals woman’s car while she was pumping gas at York County store, cops say

A gunman stole a woman’s car while she was pumping gas at a Lake Wylie store during rush hour, deputies said.

The armed robbery happened after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Quik Trip store on Charlotte Highway in South Carolina just south of the North Carolina state line, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was standing at the gas pump when the suspect approached the victim, deputies said.

The suspect showed the victim a gun, then got in her 2016 Lexus and fled north on S.C. 49 toward the Buster Boyd Bridge, deputies said in a sheriff’s office incident report. The car is worth $45,000, officials said. The woman’s purse contained about $1,000 in cash, and a $2,500 laptop also was in the car, according to deputies.

The female victim, 64 years old, was not hurt, deputies said.

Responding officers have video surveillance from the store that showed the suspect get in the car, according to Faris and the incident report.

York County officers notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department about the armed robbery, officials said. An alert for the vehicle was issued to police agencies in both Carolinas, officials said.

No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation, Faris said.