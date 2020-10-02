Chiefs defender Bashaud Breeland pleads guilty in York County, SC court

Bashaud Breeland of the Kansas City Chiefs was spared jail time on Friday after pleading guilty from an April incident in South Carolina in which he was arrested, court documents show.

Breeland, who played college football at Clemson University, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and public disorderly conduct, according to a guilty plea affidavit obtained by The Herald.

Breeland will pay a $200 fine: $100 for each charge, records show. A 30-day jail sentence was suspended, court documents show.

“We at the York county Sheriff’s Office appreciate Mr. Breeland taking responsibility for his actions,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. “Our deputies acted properly and in accordance with their training. We wish Mr. Breeland success in the future.”

Breeland did not appear in court. The plea was done by an affidavit submitted by his lawyer, Bakari Sellers. Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett agreed to the negotiated plea.

Breeland was handcuffed by police during the incident after deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office said he would not comply with deputies after being found with marijuana at a gas station in Fort Mill.

Brackett said that compliance with a police officer’s order is the best way to avoid a problem such as what happened in April.

“This was a relatively minor situation that could have turned into a serious incident,” Brackett said. “Failing to comply with law enforcement’s instructions too often leads to tragic results. I appreciate Mr. Breeland’s recognition of this fact and acceptance of responsibility for his actions. Compliance is the best way to avoid a dangerous escalation of routine encounters with the police.”

The arrest of Breeland became a national story.

In a statement from Sellers, Breeland’s lawyer, Breeland took responsibility for his actions and thanked York County prosecutors for working out a resolution.

“We are pleased to come to a fair and swift resolution in this case,” the statement from Sellers said. “Mr. Breeland looks forward to putting this entire ordeal behind him. We appreciate the York County prosecutor’s cooperation and professionalism throughout this process. This case is a prime example of how a person is best served by allowing these matters to be litigated in a court of law, rather than roadside during an arrest.”

All the other charges against Breeland are dismissed as part of the plea agreement, said Leslie Robinson, spokesperson for the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Breeland, a former Clemson standout, signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs worth $4.5 million in April.

He was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and played four seasons there and one season with the Green Bay Packers before signing with Kansas City in 2019. Breeland started 18 of 19 games last season, including in Super Bowl LIV. He had a pair of interceptions in the regular season and picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl as Kansas City earned a 31-20 victory over the 49ers.

Breeland is currently serving a four-game NFL suspension because of the incident. He has missed the first three weeks of the season, will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots and will be back for Week 5 against the Raiders.

Before beginning his NFL career, Breeland, an Allendale-Fairfax High product, started 24 games for Clemson and was named second-team All-ACC as a redshirt junior in 2013. He had 74 tackles, five tackles for loss and four interceptions in 2013 before turning pro.

Breeland played at Clemson from 2010-13.