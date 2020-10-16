Rock Hill Herald Logo
Crime

Dead body found in truck near I-77, Rock Hill’s Galleria mall. Police investigating.

Rock Hill, SC

A dead body was found in Rock Hill Friday morning near Interstate 77 and Galleria Mall, officials said.

Officers are on scene at Tabor Drive, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The area is near hotels off Dave Lyle Boulevard, between the mall and interstate.

The body was found inside a tractor truck, Chavis said. An investigation is ongoing, and the death appears to be a medical issue, Chavis said.

Officers received a call to check the welfare of the person in the truck, Chavis said.

Rock Hill firefighters, Piedmont EMS, and other emergency responders were on scene.

Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief, said firefighters forced entry into the vehicle. The person was found deceased inside, Simmons said.

Officials from the police department and York County Coroner’s Office have not released any other information. York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said her office is investigating.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

