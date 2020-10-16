Rock Hill Herald Logo
York County teen fatally wounded in what deputies call an ‘accidental’ shooting.

York County, SC

A 19-year-old York County man was killed when he was wounded by a bullet from a gun that was being cleaned by someone else, deputies said.

“The incident appears to be an accidental shooting death,” said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the deceased. As of Friday, no charges have been filed.

The death investigation remains ongoing by detectives and the sheriff’s office forensic unit, Faris said.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Perla Road, between Rock Hill and McConnells, Faris said.

A man inside a home was taking apart a 9 millimeter handgun when the bullet in the chamber discharged, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The bullet went through the hand of the man with the gun. The bullet then wounded the 19-year-old in the hip and abdomen, the report stated.

Deputies and EMS arrived at the scene after 911 was called, but the person shot in the abdomen died at the scene, according to officials.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

