5 people shot outside Rock Hill lounge. Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Five people were shot Saturday near a lounge in Rock Hill, police said.

Police have arrest warrants for a suspect, who remains at large.

The suspect, Sameal Raeqwon Johnson, 23, of Rock Hill, faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

“We consider this suspect to be armed and dangerous,” Chavis said. “We are asking the public’s help in locating him.”

The shootings happened around 12:30 a.m. near Jameson’s Lounge on North Anderson Road, Chavis said. A patrol officer from the department who was nearby heard shots, Chavis said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police found that more than 30 shots had been fired, Chavis said. Inside the lounge, police found one male shooting victim, Chavis said.

Four other victims had been taken to Piedmont Medical Center by private vehicles, Chavis said. Police officers found them at the hospital, Chavis said.

The victims were four men, ages 35, 23, 29 and 23; and one woman, 25, Chavis said.

One of the shooting victims was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. All five people who were shot are expected to survive, Chavis said.

Anderson Road was blocked by police and other emergency vehicles for several hours during the investigation but re-opened later Saturday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Check back for updates on this developing story.