6 Fort Mill schools put on lockdown until suspect is caught, officials say

Several schools in the Fort Mill school district were temporarily locked down Tuesday afternoon while law enforcement officers searched for a nearby suspect, sheriff’s and school officials said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office, including a K-9 team, searched for a subject off Springfield Parkway after receiving reports of a person acting disorderly and possible damage to vehicles, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The schools placed on temporary lockdown were Nation Ford High School, Springfield and Fort Mill middle schools, and Sugar Creek, Fort Mill, and Springfield elementary schools, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

The incident and lockdown were over shortly after 3 p.m., Zachary said.

In reference to the large police presence at the Whiteville Park area, FMPD officers were assisting another agency who had fled into our jurisdiction. The incident is over and there is no threat to the public. — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) October 20, 2020

A subject was taken into custody by Fort Mill police officers who were assisting the sheriff’s office because the subject crossed from the sheriff’s office jurisdiction into the town in the Whiteville Park neighborhood, Zachary said.

Because the schools were on lockdown, and there was such a large law enforcement presence in the area, Fort Mill police put out a Twitter social media message.

No students or staff were in danger, said Joe Burke, spokesman for the Fort Mill school district.