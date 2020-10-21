Rock Hill police: 2 in custody, another sought in ongoing manhunt after NC homicide

Two people are in custody and a manhunt for another is ongoing in Rock Hill in connection with a North Carolina homicide, officials said.

Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said officers caught two subjects wanted for questioning in a Cabarrus County, N.C., homicide.

Police remain on scene in a search for others, Chavis said.

The search began after a vehicle matching the description of the one being sought by North Carolina police was found on Taylor Street in Rock Hill.

Officers could be seen along Taylor Street and surrounding areas. A large police presence including K-9 teams remains in the area.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No information has been released about the connection between Rock Hill and Concord in Cabarrus County, which is northeast of Charlotte. Rock Hill is about 50 miles from Cabarrus County.

Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office, said law enforcement agencies were notified of a Be On the Lookout, also called a BOLO, for the vehicle that was found.

Check back for updates on this developing story