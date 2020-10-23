York County woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth in SC and NC.

gavel in courtroom Getty Images/iStockphoto

A York County woman, who was caught dealing meth in both Carolinas while free on bail from previous drug arrests, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Angelia Marie Rockholt, 39, of Rock Hill, pleaded guilty Thursday in York County criminal court to four counts of methamphetamine trafficking, according to court records and lawyers in the case. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Hughston Jr. sentenced Rockholt to 15 years in a plea agreement between Rockholt and prosecutors.

Rockholt’s cases of meth trafficking in 2019 were among the largest meth dealing cases in York County, said Jennifer Colton, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor. Rockholt pleaded guilty to trafficking about 350 grams of meth in four York County cases from 2019, Colton said.

Rockholt was free on bail from a 2019 meth trafficking arrest in South Carolina when she was arrested at a Charlotte motel in August 2019, police and prosecutors said. Police seized 474 grams of meth in that case, along with about $5,000 in cash, weapons, and ammunition, Colton said

“She continued to engage in the distribution and trafficking of methamphetamine while on bond for the counts of trafficking,” Colton said after court Thursday.

Rockholt’s lawyer, Geoff Dunn, confirmed that Rockholt pleaded guilty to trafficking meth but declined comment.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, the federal National Institute on Drug Abuse states.

Federal agents from the ATF, the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, Rock Hill Police Department, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were involved in investigations and arrests of Rockholt in South Carolina and North Carolina, Colton said.