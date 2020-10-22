1976 cold case solved with DNA; Union man charged in Chester woman’s rape, murder

In 1976, Ann Wilson of Chester was found raped and killed in Fairfield County, just south of the Chester County line.

The case was never solved.

Until now.

Forty-four years later, South Carolina police say they have arrested a Union County man for the crimes after DNA linked the suspect to the victim.

Charles Ugvine Coleman, 65, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder and rape, said Tommy Crosby, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division.

Coleman was booked into the Fairfield County jail Thursday, Crosby said.

Wilson went missing after her shift at the Eureka textile mill in Chester on March 20, 1976, officials said. Her body and vehicle were later found in the Fairfield County community of Blair, just south of the Chester County line.

Wilson was strangled, sexually assaulted, and beaten to death, Crosby said.

It remains unclear what relationship, if any, there was between the suspect and the victim, Cosby said Thursday.

Crosby and SLED Chief Mark Keel said a recent forensics “breakthrough” led police to Coleman.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, and others worked the case with SLED, Keel said.

“Our Agents and forensics experts’ work hard and are dedicated to bringing justice to those who commit crimes against our citizens,” Keel ssaid in a statement. “ Whether the crime was recent or happened more than 40 years ago, we will not stop in trying to solve the case. I appreciate the teamwork showed by everyone in helping bring closure to the Wilson family. ”

Check back for updates on this developing story.