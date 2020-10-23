Police launch manhunt after inmate escapes from Chester County jail

An inmate escaped from custody at the Chester County jail Friday afternoon, prompting a manhunt by local and South Carolina police agencies.

Bradley Bianco, 29, escaped while barefoot, said officials with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The search for Bianco includes a helicopter from the State Law Enforcement Division, deputies from the sheriff’s office, K-9 units and Chester Police Department officers.

In 2013, Bianco was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to taking a weapon from a law enforcement officer, court records show.

Law enforcement have not said how Bianco escaped.

He was wearing civilian clothes — a yellow shirt and blue jeans over blue shorts, officials said. He is described as a biracial male, 6 feet tall, according to deputies.

Chester deputies posted information about the escape on their social media Facebook page.

Bianco has previously exhibited violence in the past while fleeing law enforcement, Chester deputies said in a statement.

Deputies advised people in the area to shelter in place.

“People in the area are to remain on alert and aware of their surroundings while ensuring doors are locked,” deputies said in the statement.

The Chester County jail is on Dawson Drive north of downtown Chester.

Anyone who sees Bianco is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.