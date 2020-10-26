Fistfight breaks out between Trump and Biden supporters at York County intersection

Supporters of presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump got into in a fistfight Saturday at an intersection in York County, deputies said.

No one was seriously hurt, officials said.

No charges were filed because deputies said the people involved were “mutually combative,” said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident happened before 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Gold Hill Road and S.C. 160 between Fort Mill and Tega Cay. A scuffle broke out between two teens supporting Trump and two older men supporting Biden, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

Supporters of both candidates had flags supporting the candidates at the busy intersection, the report stated.

Representatives of both Republic and Democratic parties in York County condemned the behavior. Leaders of the York County Republican Party and York County Democratic Party said the people involved were not involved in organized political activity from either party.

“This had nothing to do with the York County GOP, and we condemn this kind of behavior in any capacity,” said Tyler Griffin, chairman of the York County Republican Party.

John Kraljevich, chairman of the York County Democratic Party, agreed with Griffin that the political process should not involve threats or violence.

“This had nothing to do with the Democratic Party,” Kraljevich said. “We are disappointed it happened.”

A report from deputies states: “Had a fight between Biden supporters and some teenage Trump supporters at the corner of Hwy. 160 and Gold Hill Rd. From videos obtained on scene by various people it was determined that after the fight was instigated by the teenagers approaching the other group and being verbal with led to a mutually combative situation on both sides.”

Both teens identified as Trump supporters were age 17, according to the report.

The men identified as Biden supporters were listed as ages 24 and 51.

Deputies spoke to witnesses and reviewed two videos taken by witnesses at the scene, the report said.

The incident started when two people began arguing, and words and threats were exchanged, the report stated. The incident “took a turn for the worse, according to deputies, when a person stepped on a Trump flag,” the report said.

That person was pushed off the Trump flag and one person was struck by a flag pole, according to the report. Then punches were thrown.

The people involved were told if anyone was charged they all would be charged, so no one filed charges, according to the report.

The teens were released to their parents, deputies said.