After a 5-hour standoff, York County deputies find a dead body in suspect’s home

Officials with the York County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death following a nearly five-hour standoff with a suspect Saturday morning, according to a news release from the agency.

Officers responded to a call around 8 a.m. regarding a trespasser at a home on Tom Barber Road near Rock Hill. Soon after, police located the individual believed to have been trespassing, Prince Demario Barber, at his home on Marshall Road.

At the scene, Barber shot at police and barricaded himself in the home, leading to a nearly five-hour standoff. One officer returned fire, but nobody, including Barber, was injured during the exchange, according to the release.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers convinced Barber to surrender. When they entered the home, they found a dead body in the backyard. The dead person has not been identified, officials said.

Officials said they believe the death is “possibly associated with the incident.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.