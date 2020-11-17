Charlotte woman turns self in, charged in Fort Mill I-77 road rage shooting

An intimidating look at a .45 caliber handgun. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Charlotte woman has been arrested and charged with firing a shot at another car in what police describe as a road rage incident.

Nautykah Samone Bolden, 23, turned herself in Tuesday eight days after the shooting happened on Nov. 9, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

The victim, a North Carolina woman driving a work van, was not hit by the bullet, police said. The victim took cellphone video of the car and suspect, Zachary said.

Bolden is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police and court documents.. She was given a $60,000 bond at a hearing in Fort Mill court, records show.

Update: The subject from the road rage incident has been arrested.



Nautykah Samone Bolden submitted herself into custody at the FMPD, and received a bond of $60,000. She was then transferred to the YCDC pending a release on bond. https://t.co/Iqk0OsAkLs — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) November 17, 2020

Bolden, of Charlotte, faces as much as 35 years in prison if convicted of both charges, under South Carolina law.

The incident happened on I-77 at Exit 85 where the highway meets with S.C. 160, Zachary said. Bolden is charged with shooting at the other vehicle before she fled, according to police incident reports obtained by The Herald.