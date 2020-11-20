Clover man guilty of sexual assaults on child. He’s sentenced to a SC prison

A prison scene AP

A Clover man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assaults against a child, according to prosecutors and court records.

Joseph Paul Mowczan, 32, pleaded guilty in York County criminal court Thursday to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, said Erin Joyner, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor.

Mowczan was arrested in 2019 after an investigation by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“After the police investigation, evidence showed ongoing sexual abuse by the defendant,” Joyner said after court.

Mowczan pleaded guilty in a negotiated agreement for the 13-year sentence, which dismissed some other charges against him, Joyner said.

“We were pleased to reach a resolution in this case that spared the minor victim from having to testify in court about what happened,” Joyner said.

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Bill McKinnon also ordered that Mowczan register as a sex offender, and on a statewide child abuse registry, according to Joyner and court documents.

McKinnon also ordered that Mowczan must be screened before release from prison by South Carolina’s sexually violent predator program, records show. That program forces persons convicted of sexual crimes to be screened by medical and legal professionals before being released from custody after a prison term, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.