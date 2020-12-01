NC man charged with sending obscene Snapchat video to Fort Mill minor girl

A North Carolina man is charged with sending an obscene video over Snapchat social media to a teenage girl in Fort Mill, police said.

Charles Richard Osborne, 38, of Bryson City, N.C., has been extradited to South Carolina to face a felony charge of dissemination and promotion of obscene material, police and court records show.

Osborne was arrested by Swain County, N.C., law enforcement before he was brought to York County where the warrant was served, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

“Any time that a minor, a child, receives this kind of information over social media, it is a concern,” Zachary said. “The person charged in this case is an adult. The victim is not.”

The investigation into the video went on for more than two months , according to Zachary and police incident reports.

The victim’s family called police after family members learned that a first video had been sent to the girl in early September, according to the reports. A second video was sent from a person in Bryson City whose face was recognizable while performing sex acts, police reports said.

Deputies with the Swain County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina found Osborne, then took him into custody in early November after an arrest warrant was issued in South Carolina, police said.

A conviction for dissemination of obscene material in South Carolina is a felony that carries a potential penalty of five years in prison, state law shows.

Osborne remains in the York County jail under a $6,000 bond, records show.

