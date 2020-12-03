Rock Hill Herald Logo
Rock Hill man charged with sharing 216 child porn videos and pictures on Yahoo

A Rock Hill man has been charged with possession of child pornography and sharing more than 200 videos and pictures of illegal porn over the Internet, officials said.

James Drake Ellisor, 37, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minors, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

According to arrest warrants, Ellisor used Yahoo mail to share 216 videos and pictures that contained child pornography.

Ellisor also was found with 10 videos of child pornography, according to the warrants.

Detectives in the sheriff’s office cyber crime unit recovered the evidence, according to the warrants. The investigation is part of the S.C. Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children task force, officials said.

Sexual exploitation of a minor in the second-degree is defined as distribution of child pornography under South Carolina law. A conviction carries a penalty of a minimum of two years, up to 10 years, in prison, state law shows.

Third-degree sexual exploitation covers possession of illegal child pornography, according to the arrest warrants and state law. A conviction carries up to 10 years for each charge.

Ellisor was released from the York County jail pending trial, after posting a $35,000 bond, according to jail and court records.

