A ‘Grinch’ stole Christmas decorations in Tega Cay, cops say. It was caught on camera

The “Grinch” is a familiar television and movie character who steals Christmas decorations.

Police in the small York County city of Tega Cay say that character is real.

Officers in Tega Cay, northwest of Rock Hill and just south of the North Carolina state line, say a thief was caught on camera stealing part of an outdoor Christmas display.

The theft happened Monday on Lanai Lane near Lake Wylie, according to an incident report obtained by The Herald. The homeowner called police after video surveillance cameras in the display showed a man in a red hoodie and jeans approach the display and steal a multi-colored globe around 4 a.m. Monday.

The homeowner turned the video over to police. The department posted the video on its public Facebook and Twitter pages with a statement that said: “Wanted: The Grinch!”

Tega Cay Police Department is looking for a tall white male attempting to steal christmas decorations. He is seen leaving in a light color van.

Please contact detective Reap at areap@tegacaysc.gov or call (803) 548-0340#TegaCayPolice#DontLetTheGrinchStealChristmas #Grinch pic.twitter.com/0w6Sm0jbaH — Tega Cay Police (@TegaCayPD) December 14, 2020

No arrests have been made, but Tega Cay police say they hope the public posting shows that stealing Christmas decorations really happens -- but won’t be tolerated.

“Police departments across the nation including Tega Cay have had problems with porch pirates and people who steal from outside homes,” said Steve Parker, chief of the Tega Cay Police Department. “We posted it to garner attention to this incident with the hope we can solve it. And hopefully, this will deter other crimes.”

The larceny remains under investigation.