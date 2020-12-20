Crime
Charlotte firefighters injured after truck flips over in crash off I-77 early Sunday
Three Charlotte firefighters were injured in a single-vehicle accident off Interstate 77 early Sunday morning.
Charlotte Fire Department Engine 28 rolled over in a crash at about 4:30 a.m. near the 5000 block of Sunset Road, according to a press release from the department. The firefighters were responding to a residential fire alarm at the time of the accident.
Four firefighters were in the vehicle, and three were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The three firefighters have since been released from the hospital, the release said.
The department didn’t say how the accident occurred. Charlotte police are investigating.
This is a developing story.
