Charlotte firefighters injured after truck flips over in crash off I-77 early Sunday

Three Charlotte firefighters were injured in a single-vehicle accident off Interstate 77 early Sunday morning.

Charlotte Fire Department Engine 28 rolled over in a crash at about 4:30 a.m. near the 5000 block of Sunset Road, according to a press release from the department. The firefighters were responding to a residential fire alarm at the time of the accident.

Four firefighters were in the vehicle, and three were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The three firefighters have since been released from the hospital, the release said.

The department didn’t say how the accident occurred. Charlotte police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.