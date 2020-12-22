Rock Hill man claims police held him at gunpoint ‘naked and afraid’ during search of his home

A Rock Hill man has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was naked and afraid outside at gunpoint while police searched his home in 2019.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in York County court by lawyers for Jethro Devane, a senior citizen. The lawsuit names the city of Rock Hill as the defendant.

The suit seeks damages from the city and alleges violations of civil rights, gross negligence, civil assault and battery, emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

In the lawsuit, Devane and lawyer Justin Bamberg state Devane believed Rock Hill Police Department officers would shoot him if he did not comply with orders as officers were searching for juveniles in the area. The officers did not have a search warrant nor did they ask for permission to search Devane’s home, the lawsuit states.

Bamberg said in a written statement that Devane was humiliated and subjected to an illegal search.

“The Officers effectively kidnapped Plaintiff against his will when he was forced out of his house at gunpoint under the duress that he would be shot for failing to comply or closing his door and then held him against his will at gunpoint outside of his own home completely naked in public view,” the lawsuit states. “The Officers proceeded to conduct a full search of Plaintiff’s residence while Plaintiff remained held at gun point completely naked and afraid.”

The lawsuit states the police cursed at Devane and did not know his name at the time of the incident.

The incident was captured on police body cameras, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said Devane filed a complaint with the police department. The police department found the officers to be discourteous but no other action was taken.

In a written statement from Bamberg’s office, Bamberg and Devane said they want a public apology from the city and police chief Chris Watts.

The lawsuit names the officers involved but those officers are not named as defendants.

The city of Rock Hill has 30 days to respond in writing to the lawsuit, under South Carolina law.

Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis, spokesman for the department, said Tuesday the police department was aware the lawsuit has been filed, but declined comment.

“We do not comment on pending litigation,” Chavis said.

In 2019, the department issued a written statement about the incident, according to Chavis. Police detained Devane and checked the home for Devane’s safety while searching for the suspects, the statement said.

Here is the full statement issued in 2019:

“On June 3rd , 2019, Rock Hill Police Officers responded to a call for service on Douglas Street at 3:55 am, where the complainant reported to dispatch his vehicle had just been broken into by four subjects, possibly juveniles. Our officers began responding to the area and were updated the subjects were walking on Lucky Lane. One of our officers observed the subjects on Lucky Lane as the subjects fled on foot. Our officer gave pursuit on foot and the subjects ran behind 236 Lucky Lane. During this foot pursuit, additional officers were responding to the area to assist in apprehension. These officers arrived in the area going into the backyard of 236 Lucky Lane where the subjects just ran.”

“As the officers continued through the backyard, they came upon 237 Barber Street, which is directly behind 236 Lucky Lane. The officers observed the grass to be uncut, a swimming pool unmaintained, and the door of the residence standing completely open. There were no lights on inside the residence or outside the residence. Officers believed the residence to be unoccupied.

“Our officers focused on the residence due to the circumstances which lead them there. With the reasonable belief the subjects could have run inside the residence, the residence appearing to be abandoned, and in the interest of public safety to make sure no one else was inside being harmed, our officers decided to physically check the residence. While making approach, they encountered Mr. Devane who appeared in the doorway, only being illuminated by the officer’s flashlights. All the lights to residence were still off. Mr. Devane was detained by officers for safety as the residence was still not completely checked. Officers then conducted a protective sweep of the residence. Once officers were able to verify Mr. Devane’s identity and account of his being at the residence they left the scene and continued checking the area for the subjects who broke into the vehicle.”

Bamberg and Devane are scheduled to hold an online news conference via Zoom call Tuesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

“