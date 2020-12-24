Two charged after man hurt in shooting at Rock Hill apartment on Christmas Eve

Rock Hill Police Department car.

A man was injured in a shooting at a Rock Hill apartment complex on Christmas Eve.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Riverview Road Thursday just before 11:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Rock Hill Police Department. Officers found a 45-year-old man sitting outside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his torso, the release said.

The man, who was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries, was able to detail the incident and describe suspects to police. Officers later located two suspects involved in the shooting, according to the release.

Both suspects are in custody with charges pending. Police did not release any more information.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unclear at this time.

