Lancaster man on bail for drug trafficking charges sought in connection with shooting

Deputies in Lancaster County are seeking a man who officials say shot his girlfriend’s brother during an argument.

Officials have arrest warrants for Kentavius Stefan Mills, 30, charging him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff.

Mills should be considered armed and dangerous, Faile said.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital Monday night after he was shot several times outside a home on Green Peach Road in Lancaster, Faile said.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

Mills has been in a relationship with the victim’s sister and lived with her, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The sister went to the Green Peach Road home where her father and brother lived after an argument with Mills, Barfield said.

Mills then went to the Green Peach Road house, Barfield said.

“It is our understanding that the residents of the Green Peach house tried to get the suspect to leave,” Barfield said.

Mills, outside the home, fired several shots, Barfield said.

The sister and two children inside the home were not injured.

Mills had been free on bond after arrests in 2018 and 2019 on charges of drug trafficking, according to South Carolina court records. He has past convictions in Lancaster County for burglary, robbery and weapons, court records show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.