‘Clinging to life’: FBI involved after 2 hurt in York County Christmas home invasion

The FBI is assisting York County deputies in an unsolved Christmas home invasion where one of the victims remains hospitalized, officials said.

Two elderly victims, a husband and wife, were beaten and tied up at their Hickory Grove home in western York County after dark on Christmas Day, said sheriff officials.

The female victim, 72, was taken to a hospital after the attack and is in critical condition, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“She’s clinging to life,” Faris said.

CRIME ALERT: The York County Sheriff's Office and FBI is seeking any information leading to the arrest of three people responsible for a home invasion, armed robbery, burglary and assault at 12279 Smith Ford Rd. Hickory Grove, SC. https://t.co/woVeyMiv58 — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) January 4, 2021

Victims beaten, tied up.

Three suspects were involved in the Christmas assault, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff. A woman lured the male victim outside after claiming car trouble, then both victims were attacked and robbed by the men lying in wait, Tolson said. The victims were tied up and sustained injuries from the beating, Tolson said.

FBI agents involved in a violent crime task force are assisting sheriff’s office detectives, Tolson said. The sheriff’s office is using all available resources on the case which includes the FBI, Tolson said.

Don Wood, spokesman for the South Carolina office of the FBI, said federal agents are involved but declined further comment on the FBI’s role in the case.

On Friday Dec. 25, 2020, a violent home invasion occurred in Hickory Grove, South Carolina. Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-280-6246. You can also contact the FBI's Columbia Field Office at 803-551-4200 #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/Ez9wVTMWxI — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) January 1, 2021

The Herald is not naming the victims or giving their address to protect their safety.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-280-6246, or the FBI at 803-551-4200.

Check back for updates on this developing story.