Lancaster County man shot, killed after argument: Roommate charged with murder

Lancaster, SC

A Lancaster County man has been charged in the Monday night shooting death of his roommate, officials said.

Andrew Ross Privette, 33, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lancaster County deputies and court records.

Privette was arrested at the scene on Van Wyck Road near the Catawba River after 911 was called just before midnight, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff.

The shooting scene is near Indian Land.

Christopher Burch, 33, was found shot outside the home when deputies arrived, according to Faile and Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner. Burch died Tuesday at Atrium hospital in Pineville, N.C., Knight-Deese said.

Privette lived in the home with the victim, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. There had been an argument at the house along with reports from a neighbor of a gunshot, Barfield said.

Deputies seized a .270-caliber hunting rifle believed to have been used in the shooting, Barfield said. Details about the argument have not been released.

Privette faces a minimum of 30 years up to life in prison if convicted of murder under South Carolina law.

