SC man suspected of armed robberies, carjacking arrested after Chester County chase

A man suspected of multiple armed robberies and a carjacking was arrested Saturday in Chester County, accused of having led officers on a high-speed chase through two South Carolina counties, officers said.

The chase began Saturday morning on S.C. 9 west and went into Union County, South Carolina, before ending in Chester, according to a news release from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. During the chase, LaGeorge Raul Jackson, 30, returned to Chester County, driving above 100 mph, authorities said in the release.

Jackson, from Lexington County, lost control of the car he was driving on Hardin Strait Road, the sheriff’s office says. According to the news release, he hit a tree and the car flipped.

Deputies say he was taken to a hospital and later into police custody.

No one else was injured in the chase, deputies said.

Investigators accuse Jackson of stealing the car in Columbia and using it as a getaway vehicle in both Elgin and Aiken.

Jackson will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen car and a seat belt violation, the release said.

The sheriff’s office is working with multiple South Carolina agencies in the investigation.

