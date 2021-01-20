Rock Hill drug dealer sold illegal opioid pills, pleads guilty to federal charges.

A Rock Hill felon has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for dealing illegal opioid pills that contained fentanyl, according to prosecutors and court records.

Fate Thomas McClurkin Jr., 30, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to possess fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, court records show. McClurkin has past felony drug dealing convictions in York County from 2012, 2011, and 2007, according to South Carolina and federal court records.

McClurkin purchased fake roxicodone opioid pills that were made with fentanyl, said Peter McCoy, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina. McClurkin knew the pills were not prescription opioids when he bought the drugs and sold them, McCoy said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50-100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control website.

Roxicodone is a synthetic opioid available legally only by prescription, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mclurkin and several others accused of roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy were arrested in 2018 by a team of federal agents from the FBI, DEA, IRS, and ATF, McCoy said.

Cases against others charged in the federal case remain pending, records show.