Two York County SC men charged for illegal child porn videos

Two York County men have been arrested by York County cyber crime detectives and charged in connection with illegal child porn videos found in their possession.

Ricky Craig Weinberg, 62, of Rock Hill, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of second-degree exploitation of minors and 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of minors, according to police and jail records.

Second-degree sexual exploitation in South Carolina involves sending or sharing videos or pictures, state law shows. Third-degree alleges possession of illegal pornography.

Weinberg allegedly used Facebook messenger to send a child porn video from a home computer, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald. Weinberg also had 10 illegal child porn videos in his possession when deputies searched his electronics, arrest warrants state. The investigation began in late 2020, the warrants state.

Weinberg was released from the York County jail after posting $120,000 bail, court records show.

Robert Norman Brookhart, 51, of Fort Mill, was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minors, according to arrest warrants. Brookhart had porn videos of children as young as infants where children were sexually abused, the warrants state.

Brookhart was released from the York County jail under a $75,000 bond, jail records show.

Each sexual exploitation of minors charge in South Carolina carries up to 10 years in prison for each conviction, state law shows.

The charges came after tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said Robert Kittle spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies who are part of an Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigated the cases and charged both men, police and court records show.