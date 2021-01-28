York school bus driver charged with DUI after dropping off students, officials say

A school bus driver in the York school district was charged with DUI Thursday after he had dropped students off at an elementary school, officials said.

Avery Neely, 60, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to jail records and Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no students on the bus when Neely was charged, said Tim Cooper, spokesman for the York school district. Neely was driving a school bus at the time he was charged, Cooper said.

No children were hurt, Cooper said.

In a statement from the school district, Cooper and officials said parents of children who were on the bus had been notified.

The district received information Thursday morning that Neely was driving erratically, the statement said. The statement did not say who provided the information, or how long after the students had been dropped off that district officials were called.

The statement said Kevin Queen, York school district transportation director, notified Neely to pull the bus over and not continue driving. District officials called law enforcement and both deputies and district officials responded to the bus location, the statement said.

Neely has been suspended, Cooper said. The school district is conducting its own investigation into the incident, Cooper said.

Neely remained in the York County Detention Center Thursday afternoon.

The York school district is one of four school districts in York County.

