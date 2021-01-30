Crime

Shooter sought after man shot outside a York home

York Police Department is investigating a shooting on Hickory Lane.
York, SC

A man was shot Friday night in the city of York, south of downtown, police said.

The victim was hit by at least two gunshots outside a home on Hickory Lane around 10 p.m., said Capt. Brian Trail of the York Police Department.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The victim is a 40-year-old man, said York police Sgt. Kevin Hoffman.

He was airlifted by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The area of the shooting is in the Valley neighborhood off South Congress Street, south of the center of York County government offices. York is the county seat of York County and has around 9,000 residents.

Officers searched the area Friday night into Saturday, police said. Patrol, detectives and forensic units were on scene through Saturday.

No arrests have been made, police said.

This is a developing story.

