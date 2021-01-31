Crime

CMPD investigating after man found fatally shot in northwest Charlotte woods

A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning in the woods in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., a person flagged down Charlotte-Mecklenburg police about a body in the woods near Windy Valley Drive, according to a news release.

CMPD officers found a man, whose name has not yet been released, with a gunshot wound, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.

