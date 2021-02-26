Lancaster, S.C., deputy shoots at drive-by suspects who fired at house with kids inside

South Carolina state police are investigating after a Lancaster County deputy fired shots at an oncoming car Thursday night after occupants in the car fired at a home with children inside, officials said.

No one was hurt by the gunfire from the deputy or from the shots directed around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Community Lane off U.S. 521 south of the Lancaster city limits, police said. Two Lancaster County teens allegedly involved in shooting at the house have been charged with attempted murder.

Sheriff’s office detectives determined a Community Lane home was the target of gunfire from the vehicles before the deputy arrived, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. Two adults and two children were inside the house but were not injured, Faile said. The house was hit by several bullets, Faile said.

Faile said shooting into a home with people inside is unacceptable.

“These incidents demonstrate a complete lack of regard for the lives of innocent citizens,” Faile said.

SLED investigate deputy firing weapon

The deputy fired his gun after the deputy responded to a 911 call about shots fired in the area, according to Faile. When the deputy arrived he saw three vehicles near the house and witnessed gunfire, Faile said.

The deputy blocked the road with the patrol car and then fired at one of the vehicles as the vehicle drove toward him before fleeing, Faile said.

More deputies arrived just seconds after the deputy fired the shots, Faile said.

Faile asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the officer’s use of force.

“We do know the deputy fired his weapon and no one was hurt,” SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said. “The rest of the events remain under investigation.”

The deputy who fired his weapon has not been identified. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard sheriff’s office policy.

The officer involved shooting in Lancaster County is the first in 2021 and the ninth in South Carolina, Crosby said.

Search for the suspects

Two of the vehicles sped from the scene after the shooting toward the home, Faile said. One car remained on scene and its occupants were detained. Lancaster County’s SWAT team, and the SLED helicopter, were brought to the scene to search for the other vehicles and the occupants.

One of those vehicles was later found, along with some of the occupants, Faile said.

Deavion Rodriquez McDow, 19, and O’Syris Jimal Burnett, 17, both of Kershaw, were occupants of that vehicle, Faile said. Both McDow and Burnett are charged with attempted murder from the shooting toward the home, Faile said..

Two Lancaster men were in the vehicle that did not flee the scene, Faile said. George Green, Jr., 19, was charged with possession of a stolen gun and and illegal carrying of a pistol, records show.

The investigations into the shooting into the home, and the use of force by the deputy, remain ongoing.