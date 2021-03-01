York County mom shot at her kids, put gun to their heads, offered pot, sex videos: police

A York County mother has been arrested after deputies said she shot at her children, held a gun to their heads and threatened to kill them, officials said.

Betty Jo Bolin, 35, of Smyrna in western York County, faces 15 felony charges after a month-long investigation, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Bolin also is accused of offering marijuana to the children, showing them sex videos, and not providing them adequate food, deputies said.

The children, ages 16, 10 and 7, have been placed in a safe environment, according to deputies, incident reports and arrest warrants obtained by The Herald. The crimes allegedly went on for months from July 2020 through this year, arrest warrants state.

Warrants allege child abuse, gunplay

Bolin placed the children at an “unreasonable risk for their life, physical and mental health, and safety,” according to the warrants.

Bolin is charged with three counts of child abuse and neglect, three counts of dissemination of obscene material, contributing to the delinquency of minors, four counts of assault and battery, three counts of pointing and presenting a gun, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

She faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted of all the charges, South Carolina law shows.

Agents with the S.C. Department of Social Services reported to deputies in late January about possible abuse of the children. Sheriff’s detectives charged Bolin after the probe and a search of her home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. Deputies seized a .357-caliber handgun from the house, reports show.

Bolin remains in the York County jail on $150,000 bond, records show.