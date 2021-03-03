2 who died in Rock Hill hotel were a married couple from Wisconsin. Both were shot.

The two people found dead in a Rock Hill hotel Tuesday were a married couple who both were shot to death, officials said.

However, the circumstances of how they died in a case where there are no other suspects and no one else was in the room remains unclear.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the people who died at the La Quinta Inn & Suites as Terry Heraly, 60, and Connie Heraly, 51, of Wisconsin. Both were shot to death, Gast said.

Family in other states have been notified of the deaths, said Gast and Rock Hill police.

Autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

Officers were called to the hotel before noon Tuesday where both bodies were found, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

No other people were involved and police are not looking for any other suspects or witnesses connected to the shooting deaths, Chavis said.

Police recovered more than one weapon, Chavis said.

“Officers recovered multiple weapons at the scene,” Chavis said. “We are working to determine the sequence of events that led to both shootings.”

The case remains under investigation.