York County mother arrested after newborn baby tests positive for meth, deputies say

York County, SC

A York County mother has been charged after her newborn baby tested positive for meth, officials said.

Kayla Victoria McDonald, 29, of Rock Hill, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for unlawful conduct toward a child after deputies had been searching for her, said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris.

Deputies started an investigation in February after law enforcement received a referral from the S.C. Department of Social Services that McDonald’s infant daughter tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines and another drug, according to a sheriff’s office report. McDonald also tested positive for meth before giving birth at Piedmont Medical Center hospital, the report stated.

The unlawful conduct toward a child charge carries a potential punishment of up to 10 years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law.

Methamphetamine is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

McDonald remains in the York County jail, records show.

