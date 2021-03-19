Drug bust is the second in a week in this York County neighborhood, SC police say

Two suspects were arrested Thursday on drug charges after a raid at a Lake Wylie townhome in a York County neighborhood where a massive drug seizure took place a week earlier, officials said.

Brant Nolan, 49, and Gabrielle Carrasco, 24, were arrested late Thursday on Shady Pond Lane after a search warrant was served on the house, said B.J Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Agents seized more than 2,100 alprazolam pills, fentanyl, and marijuana, Kennedy said.

Alprazolam is a prescription sedative commonly known as Xanax that is illegal to sell or possess without a prescription, according to police and the National Institutes of Health.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Nolan is charged with possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute, records show. He was free on $15,000 bond at the time of his arrest for a felony fentanyl drug charge from May 2020, South Carolina court records show.

Carrasco was charged with possession of fentanyl and obstruction of justice, according to court and jail records.

Both remain in the York County jail.

Drug agents arrested two people from the same street and complex near the North Carolina border on several felony drug charges March 11 where almost $400,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized, according to police and court records.

Kennedy, the drug unit commander, said the two cases are not connected.