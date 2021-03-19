Internet tip leads feds, SC police to arrest Lancaster County man for child porn

A Lancaster County man faces as much as 200 years in prison after he was charged for sharing child porn over the internet, officials said.

Damion Scerenio Anthony, 29, of Heath Springs, was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of minor after police received a tip from the public about files of child sex abuse, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Anthony faces 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of minors and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation. Second-degree sexual exploitation in South Carolina involves distributing or sharing videos or pictures, state law shows. Third-degree alleges possession of illegal pornography.

Each offense is a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison for a conviction, state law shows.

Agents from the federal Department of Homeland Security and deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office cyber crimes unit made the arrest, records show. The case will be prosecuted as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children task force headed by the attorney general’s office.

Deputies in York and Lancaster counties are part of the task force that investigate child pornography reports.