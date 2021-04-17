Warrants: Rock Hill teen charged with 15 felonies for child sexual abuse, video porn

A Rock Hill man already in jail on break-in charges has been charged with 15 felony counts connected to child sexual abuse and making and possessing child porn, according to arrest warrants and court records.

Jeremy Allen Lewis, 19, was served the new warrants for the child sex and porn charges late Thursday by York County Sheriff’s Office cyber crime detectives, records show. Lewis was arrested April 8 on two break-ins and was in jail when he was charged with the sex crimes, court and jail records show.

Lewis is accused of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, seven counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to warrants obtained Friday by The Herald.

Lewis is accused of sexual assault against a child, then making videos of the assaults from February through November of 2020, the warrants state. He had several of the illegal videos in his possession, deputies said in the arrest warrants.

The sexual assault charges carry 10 to 30 years for a conviction under state law.

First-degree sexual exploitation means Lewis is accused of making the illegal pornography, South Carolina state law states. Third-degree is for possession of the pornography, the law states.

The sexual exploitation charges carry up to 20 years for first-degree and 10 years for third-degree, according to South Carolina law.

Lewis remains in the York County jail, sheriff’s office records show.