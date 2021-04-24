19-year-old killed in Rock Hill shooting. Here’s why no charges were filed.

A Rock Hill teenager was shot and killed Saturday, but no charges were filed because the shooting was self-defense after the teen attacked others, police said.

The name of the 19-year-old who was killed has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Rock Hill Police Department detectives and prosecutors with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office who reviewed the incident decided the shooting was in self-defense and to defend others, so no charges were filed, officials said Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at an apartment in the 1500 block of Eagle Place, west of Cherry Road near Cherry Park, police and emergency officials said.

When police arrived after being called for a report of disorderly conduct, they found the teen dead from a pair of gunshot wounds, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis. Detectives, forensics, and crime scene units then arrived.

Investigators found the teen had started an argument with the people in the apartment before assaulting them, Chavis said.

A person in the apartment shot the teen to try to stop the attack, Chavis said.

While wounded, the teen then assaulted a woman and choked her, Chavis said. The teen was then shot a second time before he collapsed and died at the scene, Chavis said.

Police have not identified the person who fired the shots, nor those who were hurt in the assault before the teen was shot and killed.

The investigation remains ongoing.