Charlotte man driving in Chester, SC, without a license found with half-kilo of cocaine

A Charlotte man has been charged with drug trafficking after Chester County deputies seized about half a kilogram of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 77, officials said.

Victor M. Mendoza Casillas, 25, told deputies he did not have a valid driver’s license when he was stopped late Thursday on I-77 near mile marker 66 south of the York County line, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle, Victor M. Mendoza Casillas, informed deputies that he did not have a valid license. Additionally, deputies observed evidence of a crime, which led to a search of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/wYA8h3s31N — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) April 30, 2021

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found about 500 grams of cocaine, Suskin said.

Casillas was charged with trafficking cocaine, more than 400 grams, and driving without a license, according to police records. He remains in the Chester County jail.

I-77 runs through Upstate South Carolina and North Carolina.

The drug trafficking charge of the half-kilo weight carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina law states.