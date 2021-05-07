York County, SC deputies shoot subject south of Rock Hill, officials say. What we know

A person has been shot by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies south of Rock Hill in South Carolina Friday afternoon after first firing at deputies, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of S.C. 324 between Rock Hill and the Chester County line, said Tommy Crosby, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division.

Deputies were dispatched to do a welfare check at an address when they were fired upon, Crosby said. Deputies returned fire and the subject was shot when deputies fired back, Crosby said.

UPDATE: At 2:15 PM today YCSO Deputies were involved in an officer involved shooting near the 300 block of E. Hwy 324, southwest of Rock Hill. Per YCSO policy SLED has been called to investigate. No Deputies were injured. More details to be released when available. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/SNfSek5f9D — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) May 7, 2021

SLED was notified by York County deputies to respond and investigate because of the involvement of York County deputies, Crosby said.

SLED crime scene agents and shooting team agents are on scene, Crosby said.

NEW: Increased Police Activity in the area of 300 block of Hwy 324 for a shooting investigation. More information to follow. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/4qiJGISfLW — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) May 7, 2021

Sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris said the incident happened at 2:15 p.m. No deputies were hurt.

The medical status of the person who was shot has not been released.

In a social media statement on Twitter, the sheriff’s office advised there would be increased police presence in the area because of a shooting. The sheriff’s office has not yet released any other information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.