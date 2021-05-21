Lancaster man charged with DUI in fatal York County crash that killed Chester woman

A Lancaster County man has been charged with felony driving under the influence after police say he crashed his car into a motorcycle in York County earlier this month, killing one of the motorcycle’s passengers.

Robert Ormand, 68, of Heath Springs, was arrested Thursday on charges of DUI causing death, DUI causing great bodily injury, and two drug charges, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and York County Sheriff’s Office jail records.

On May 15, Ormand was involved in a five-vehicle wreck. Police say he was the driver of a vehicle that struck a motorcycle while it was stopped at a traffic light near Rock Hill along with two other motorcycles and a car, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the highway patrol.

Amanda Wilson, 37, of Chester, was a passenger on one of the motorcycles and died at the scene of the crash, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Prosecutors said Wilson’s husband, who drove the motorcycle with his wife, was injured.

Ormand was arrested on the charges after his release from medical treatment, said Miller and 16th Circuit senior assistant solicitor Matthew Shelton.

Shelton said Ormand is suspected of being under the influence of drugs but did not provide other details.

DUI with death carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years in prison under South Carolina law. DUI causing great bodily injury carries up to 15 years for a conviction, state law shows.

Ormand was denied bond Thursday after an initial appearance in court and remains in the York County jail, according to prosecutors and jail records.